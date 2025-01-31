Angel Reese retires mom and lands historic McDonald’s deal

WNBA player Angel Reese surprised her mother by paying off her mortgage, revealing the news on her podcast “Unapologetically Angel.” The announcement comes as Reese also became the first female athlete to create her own McDonald’s meal.

The former Maryland and LSU player told her mother, who shares her name, about paying off the house while presenting her with a birthday cake. Her mother became emotional at the news, nearly dropping the cake. “You can keep yourself busy if you want to continue working,” Reese told her mother. The younger Reese is from Randallstown.

McDonald’s will introduce the Angel Reese Special on Feb. 10, featuring a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese, including a new Bold BBQ Sauce, World Famous Fries and a beverage. The partnership marks McDonald’s first national meal collaboration with a female athlete.

“McDonald’s has always been a huge part of my life,” said Reese. “Being the first female athlete to have my own meal feels like a dream come true. I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes to never give up on their dreams.”

Jennifer “JJ” Healan, McDonald’s vice president of marketing, brand, content and culture, said, “We’re thrilled to encourage basketball fans’ passion for the sport and help athletes both on and off the court. Joining forces with Angel is only the first step.”

Reese has established herself as one of women’s basketball’s most recognizable figures, setting WNBA rookie records for rebounds (13.1 per game) and double-doubles (26). She has also secured several brand partnerships, with the McDonald’s deal being her latest achievement.