Flo Milli kept hip-hop fans guessing about the father of her unborn child as she kept it a secret throughout the balance of 2024.

The Mobile, Ala., native, whose real name is Tamia Monique Carter, finally revealed that she is having her first child during her baby shower over the weekend.

Flo Milli unveils her boyfriend at her baby shower

Flo Milli and rapper G6reddot, who rose to fame as one of Kodak Black’s signature artists, celebrated the upcoming arrival of their son, Sixx, with a lavish baby shower. Flo Milli was resplendent as she was draped in a shimmering gold gown. G6reddotclashed perfect with his girlfriend in a cream-colored outfit that was congruent with the elegant decor of the soiree.

The two smiled throughout the event as they posed for photos in the company of family and friends and larger-than-life images of Flo Milli flexing her growing baby bump.

Both Flo Milli and G6reddot posted the photos to IG

Both artists posted carousels of photos from the event on their Instagram pages. Flo Milli, 25, captioned her IG post with the admittance that she performed her latest show against her physician’s imploration.

“Just did my last show 9 months pregnant. Even tho my Doc told me not to go. I’m glad I still went [laughing emoji] San Diego State was lit. Girlies drop some Mom tips b4 I go into labor,” she wrote to her two million followers.

Flo Milli gets support and advice on her 1st pregnancy

Fans were floored by Flo’s announcement.

“9 months already? i could’ve swore she just announced it,” one fan commented. A second user offered advisement and support, saying:

“Best mom tip: Do what you wanna do with your baby. Letting other people cloud your intuition with their negativity & judgment will take away from this vulnerable time with a new baby. During the baby’s 1st year, try not to be mindful of stress. You will never get to repeat this experience for a first time after this. It’s a blessing to slow down and enjoy this. Have a safe delivery.”

G6reddot also scored a recent No. 1 song with Cardi B

Reddot, who was born and raised in South Florida under the name Joshua Baker, opted for a simple announcement. He posted a series of photos with his woman and captioned it with the hashtag #baby6ixx.

The rapper, who also goes by the sobriquets “G6,” “G6 Baker,” and “Underscore,” has been winning a lot these days. His inaugural contributions to the music industry, where he contributed to Cardi B’s song “Up,” rocketed straight to the top of the charts.

An ecstatic Reddot told Wordplay, “My first song I ever contributed to just so happened to go No. 1 in the world. [It’s] a pretty big moment for anyone.”