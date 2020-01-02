Eva Jordan restoring hair with Devalux

Eva Jordan is not just a master stylist, she is a passionate and artistic educator who has been restoring hair for over 30 years. Jordan’s work has been published in several industry publications including Hair Revolution Magazine, EncoreHD magazine, and The Beauty Consultant magazine. Jordan is also the owner of Devastyles hair restoration clinic and Devalux Boutique which is an online store that carries the Devalux hair care brand products.

Rolling out spoke with Jordan about the evolution of her career.

How did you arrive at the choice to become a hairstylist? Was it a deliberate decision or a gradual and natural evolution.

At a young age, I was a braider as a little girl. I became a young mother who needed to secure the future for me and my son. I chose beauty school to become a licensed professional hairstylist at the age of 16. At that moment it was a deliberate decision based on circumstances that gradually grew into a natural evolution from a passion I had as a little girl.

For those who are considering entering cosmetology, what skill sets do you recommend mastering?

Have foresight, stay true to your vision, brand, and stay hungry! Don’t get comfortable. Master the understanding of hair itself just as much as you do the finished product. Build solid relationships with peers in and out of the industry. Don’t box yourself in … no one-trick ponytail stylists.

Name two of your top role models: one from the industry and one from outside of the industry

I would say Jessica Dupart the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products. She inspires me so much because she once was a stylist who became a salon owner that went on to create her Miracle Drops hair product that is blessing people’s edges. I look forward to being in a similar position to being a blessing to others.

Outside of my industry, I admire the former secretary of state Condoleeza Rice. She is an African American woman with distinction and honor who has held a powerful position in this country in the face of adversity. She was unwavering in her ability to perform her duties in the White House with dignity and grace. [Rice] speaks two languages English and Russian along with being a concert pianist. What I admire most about her is her ability to hold her own. [That’s] true Black Girl Magic.

How would you define your personal brand?

My brand is based around the word deva. I was given the name Eva the Deva so when I was looking for a name for my salon suite I decided on Devastyles hair restoration clinic. My mission is restoring along with maintaining the integrity of the client’s hair. With that concept in mind, [I] birthed Devalux Boutique which is an online salon boutique that offers all our Devalux brand products from our Haircare products to our 100 percent virgin human hair extensions, 3D mink lashes, and tee-shirt apparel with more products coming soon.



rolling out promotion good thru January 31, 2020