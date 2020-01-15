Newly wedded Trina Braxton describes how her husband makes her heart smile

Trina Braxton is a mother, daughter, sister, business owner, reality show star, talk show co-host and now a newly wedded wife.

She recently married Von Alfred Scales, a businessman and former athlete, during a lavish ceremony attended by close friends and family. Her wedding day was full of love, some surprises and a lot of wonderful memories, which will air on her reality TV show “Braxton Family Values” in March of this year.

Rolling out exclusively sat down with the blushing bride to get all of the deets. When asked how she would describe her relationship with her new husband, she beamed from ear to ear and replied, “It’s easy love.” She also was giddy as she described how he makes her heart smile.

Read the rest of her interview below.

Let’s talk about the breathtakingly gorgeous details of your wedding. Who designed your dress and your headpiece?

The dress was designed by Naama and Anat Haute Couture, and they’re from Israel. They handmade the dress, then they shipped it to me, so we had to do back and forth [with the] shipping. And it was so gorgeous. Now I’m going to surprise the heck out of you with the headpiece: I got it from Amazon! And it was $8.99.

What about your jewelry and your shoes?

My mom actually got me my jewelry. That was her something new to me: a diamond bracelet. She also got me my earrings and my necklace. My shoes came from my sister Traci, she has a new shoe line coming out. So, she designed those, along with her designers, just for my wedding. Her shoe line is still to be named, but they were just amazing.

