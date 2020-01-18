Can’t Believe it’s Not Meat owner on being a vegetarian and top 3 menu items

Laricia Chandler aka Fab, owner of Can’t Believe it’s Not Meat has been a vegetarian for four years. She watched What the Health on Netflix with her family. They were shocked at what meat does to the body. Her son suggested they stop eating meat. She created Can’t Believe it’s not Meat restaurant (a plant based alternative) out of a lack of vegetarian choices. Rolling out spoke to Fab about becoming a vegetarian, why Can’t Believe it’s Not Meat was created and the top items on her menu.

Talk about why you were inspired to create Can’t Believe it’s Not Meat?

I created Can’t Believe it’s Not Meat after my family and I had become vegetarian. We had a hard time finding flavorful vegetarian options anywhere. I began creating my own dishes. Everyone was amazed how delicious the dishes were and kept saying “I can’t believe this is not meat.” My family and friends who are not vegetarians started asking me to cater meals. I decided to open a restaurant because of that and I love to cook and run a business.

