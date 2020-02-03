Tomi Lahren attacks Beyoncé, Jay-Z for sitting during national anthem

Tomi Lahren found more Black celebrities to attack by having her latest gripe against Beyoncé, Jay-Z. Moments before the Super Bowl, Beyoncé, Jay-Z decided to sit down during the national anthem.

Lahren blasted Beyoncé, Jay-Z for their choice to sit while Demi Lovato sung the national anthem.

“Beyoncé & Jay-Z (former crack dealer) sit for the national anthem because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them with millions upon millions of dollars & fans,” Lahren said. “Sounds rough. Maybe they should try another country that allows them a little more freedom & success?”

Lahren then claimed that the Carters are hate Donald Trump and the police.

“You hate police, Donald Trump, and the spirit of this nation so much you can’t pick your privileged asses off the chair for two mins to pay some respect? Despicable,” she said. “I don’t give a damn whether Beyoncé and Jay-Z agree with the current administration. They should stand up for the men and women who are fighting each and every day for their ability to rake in millions from the American people. Absolutely pathetic!”

The national anthem protests continue to be an issue following Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel. However, Kaepernick remains unemployed.

Following her statement, Lahren was blasted on Twitter.

