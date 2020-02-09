Lori Harvey nearly carjacked in Atlanta

The day after she was nearly carjacked, model and socialite Lori Harvey appeared unbothered as she rocked a form-fitting Louis Vuitton jogging suit and Gucci sneakers accessorizing with a gold Rolex watch on Instagram.

The day before, Harvey almost lost her Rolls Royce Cullinan to a pair of thieves at an Atlanta apartment complex over the weekend, the media reports.

According to Baller Alert, Harvey was driving back to a particular apartment from a nearby Whole Foods when the unidentified suspects approached Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter from their car.

As Harvey went to the trunk to retrieve some items, one of the suspects jumped out of the car and got into the Rolls Royce to try to drive away. Reflexively, Harvey ran to the driver’s side and reportedly struggled with the would-be carjacker, but he easily pushed her away.

That’s when Harvey remembered that she was in possession of the key fob and then calmly walked away. The wannabe carjacker couldn’t get the luxury whip into the drive gear without that device.

A second suspect then reportedly jumped out of the car, Baller Alert reports, and snatched up a duffle bag from the trunk. The two men then jumped back in their own car and raced from the scene.

Harvey was reportedly uninjured and refused medical treatment.

This episode encapsulates a rough start to her 2020. Harvey was indicted on two misdemeanor charges stemming from her hit-and-run accident in Beverly Hills, Calif., in October 2019.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Harvey with one count of resisting/delaying/obstructing a peace officer and hit and run which resulted in property damage. She faces up to one year in jail if convicted. Harvey plead not guilty.