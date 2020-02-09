Ne-Yo is reportedly getting divorced again

Advertisement

Singer Ne-Yo and wife Crystal Smith are reportedly headed for divorce after nearly four years of marriage.

According to The Jasmine Brand and The Blast, the Atlanta power couple has been reportedly living apart for some time now.

The entertainment publications reported that a source divulged to them that “Crystal left him. She’s had enough.”

There is also the fact that Smith is resigned to the fact that the union is irreconcilable.

“She’s filing very, very soon,” The Jasmine Brand stated.

This comes as a surprise to fans as The Blast reported that the two were seen out and appeared happy together less than two months ago on New Year’s Eve.

Ne-Yo, 40, whose birth name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, posted a photo with his wife on New Year’s celebrating his marriage.

The singer captioned the IG post with this messsage: “Headed into the new year with a RIDER. 2019 had its bumps and bruises, yea sure. But it’s not about the difficulty, it’s about one’s ability to realize when something is worth fighting for and one’s willingness to push thru to the potential greatness of a situation. There no such thing as perfect, a lesson we both have had to learn and lock in. But perfect for each other is a real thing. And that’s you and me❤️ Big plans for 2020 baby! But regardless of what happens 2020 will be absolutely AMAZING so long as you’re by my side. I love you @itscrystalsmith 💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 #FlyMarriedS—.”

Neither Ne-Yo nor Smith have confirmed the reports, but this would be Ne-Yo’s second divorce. He was previously married to Monyetta Shaw.

Ne-Yo and Smith were married in 2016 and have two children together: Shaffer Smith Jr, who was born in 2016; and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith who was born in 2018.