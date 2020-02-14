Gayle King responds to Snoop’s apology after he blasted her over Kobe questions

The Gayle King and Snoop beef could finally be ending. Days after Snoop caught flack for lashing out at King for her bringing up Kobe Bryant’s past, the rap legend apologized.

“When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it,” Snoop said via Instagram on Feb. 13. “So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, me being angry at the questions that you asked. Overreacted, should have handled it way different than that. I was raised better than that.”

On Feb. 14, King returned the love in a statement released on “CBS This Morning.”

“I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss,” King wrote. “I’m deeply sorry that the questions I asked added to that pain. That was never my intention. As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times. I don’t always get it perfect but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity.”