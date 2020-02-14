Gayle King responds to Snoop’s apology after he blasted her over Kobe questions

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 16: Gayle King attends Hearst’s Frank A. Bennack, Jr., in Conversation with CBS’s Gayle King at The Paley Center for Media on October 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Ron Adar)

The Gayle King and Snoop beef could finally be ending. Days after Snoop caught flack for lashing out at King for her bringing up Kobe Bryant’s past, the rap legend apologized.

“When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it,” Snoop said via Instagram on Feb. 13. “So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, me being angry at the questions that you asked. Overreacted, should have handled it way different than that. I was raised better than that.”

On Feb. 14, King returned the love in a statement released on “CBS This Morning.”

“I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss,” King wrote. “I’m deeply sorry that the questions I asked added to that pain. That was never my intention. As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times. I don’t always get it perfect but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity.”

 

A.R. Shaw
A.R. Shaw

A.R. Shaw is an author and journalist who documents culture, politics, and entertainment. He has covered The Obama White House, the summer Olympics in London, and currently serves as Lifestyle Editor for Rolling Out magazine. Shaw's latest book, Trap History, delves into the history and global dominance of Trap music. Follow his journey on TrapHistory.Com, Twitter @arshaw and Instagram @arshaw23.





Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.