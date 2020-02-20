Lauren London goes off after rumors emerge of her dating Diddy

Lauren London, the former girlfriend of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, took a moment to respond to rumors that she’s dating Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The rumors begin after Combs posted a photo of the two together at the 2019 Roc Nation brunch. Combs wrote in the caption, “More lost files…me and my sister @laurenlondon at the @rocnation brunch.”

Despite calling London his “sister,” a term of endearment that is usually reserved for friendship, some on social media began to speculate that the two were in a relationship.

However, London decided to add clarification by posting a photo of Nipsey Hussle with the caption, “Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!”

In another post on Instagram, London was not as forgiving by writing, “Stop f–king playing, now let me get back to my healing.”

She continued with the caption, “I’m all love and peace but never forget….I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family, my character and code.” London ended by writing, “Bout to drink a green juice to start the day though.”

London and Nipsey Hussle met in 2013 when London reached out to the rapper to purchase several copies of his mixtape, Crenshaw. The two eventually followed each other on Instagram and were an item until Nipsey’s untimely passing in 2019.