Black child hospitalized after teacher allegedly slammed his head into counter

An 11-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a dispute over a juice box turned violent.

The incident happened last week at Post Elementary School in Houston, KTRK reported Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Kamauri Williamson, a fifth-grade student, allegedly got into an altercation with a teacher, who has yet to be identified, over a juice box. According to surveillance footage, the teacher allegedly grabbed the child by his hoodie and slammed his head into a counter. The impact caused the boy to bleed from a gash on his forehead.

Once Williamson’s mother arrived at the school, the child had to be airlifted to Texas Medical Center. While at the hospital, Williamson received six stitches on his forehead. He has since returned to school.

The Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, where Post Elementary School is located, issued a statement. It reads: “A Post Elementary School student had a medical emergency last Wednesday that precipitated the need for emergency treatment. The employee was placed on administrative leave, and the incident is currently under investigation.”

Williamson’s mother has obtained an attorney.