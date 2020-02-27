Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl show received over 1K complaints

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime was not appreciated by all viewers.

The two singers entertained the crowds during the flagship NFL game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida earlier this month, but it seems not all of the millions watching on TV were impressed, as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) — a government agency which regulates television — received 1,312 complaints.

According to TMZ, one disgruntled viewer wrote: “The halftime show last night was beyond inappropriate. Shakira laying on her side gyrating like sex, Lopez on a stripper pole, Lopez bending over to expose her butt crack, both performers grabbing their vaginas, Shakira grinding her butt against some tinfoil wearing man’s penis. This was incredibly offensive. My children were watching.”

