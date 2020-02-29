The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab Denali has everything to get the job done

The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 four-wheel-drive crew cab Denali has all the bells and whistles a truck could ever need. From the latest safety features to advanced technology, the Sierra Denali has everything to get the job done. GMC’s Sierra Denali is an efficient and durable truck that can deliver everything you’ve come to expect from Chevy.

There are a few new features added in the 2020 Sierra Denali. The revolutionary MultiPro tailgate makes the job just a bit easier. What makes this tailgate so cool is the six functions and positions. Opposed to a traditional tailgate, the owner now has various loading and load-stop positions. The Denali Ultimate Package features a built-in MultiPro Audio System by Kicker. No need for portable boom boxes on the job site, you have it built right into the tailgate!

Additional new features include a 22-inch wheel design, trailer tow mirrors (available), bed view camera (available), and HD Surround Vision with two trailer view camera provisions (available). What I like most about the Sierra Denali is the sprawling cab space, especially in the back seat. There is ample space in the front seat as well as the back to accommodate five.

The safety features are more than worth mentioning. A few to highlight are the six standard airbags which include dual-stage frontal for driver and front passengers. Just in case you experience a rollover GMC installed a Standard StabiliTrak stability control with rollover mitigation technology along with trailer sway control and tire flat alert.

The standard price for the 2020 Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab Denali starts out at $58,200. As test-driven and featured above, the total vehicle price is $71,850.