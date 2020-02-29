Kimberliann Chambers using her knowledge of finance to inspire Black legacy

So often, people of color fail to leave a legacy for their families and loved ones. Many times those with wealth and understanding neglect the opportunity to empower others with the knowledge of finances. Kimberliann Chambers saw a need for both.

With only thirteen clients from her father’s former business, Ms. Chambers was fueled with a passion to empower people, so she started Dollars and Cents Tax and Accounting Services. Dollar and Cents goes beyond the typical way of preparing taxes. Chambers offers online services that help businesses navigate the tax maze from the comfort of their homes or offices.

Tax Season is in full swing. Bear in mind, for many, it can be a very stressful time of year. As a Certified Enrolled Agent, Chambers has the authority to represent taxpayers and businesses and defend their rights before the IRS and State Tax agencies.

DAC is based in New York City with locations in Queens and the Bronx as well as a fully functional virtual operation.

How did you determine your career path?

My career path chose me. My father retired from the IRS, so taxes are a family legacy.

What industries connect to your career choice?

We help online businesses and legal cannabis businesses navigate the tax maze using legal tax loopholes and effective tax reduction strategies.

Why is it important for people to use a professional tax consultant opposed to doing their taxes themselves?

Yearly tax code changes can become complicated for the self-preparer to understand. There is peace of mind in knowing that your taxes are being handled by an up-to-date tax professional, which is worth its weight in gold. Having a Certified Enrolled Agent, which I am, is considered platinum.

As an enrolled agent, I can save you time, answer questions and resolve issues. Making a mistake while self-preparing can be very costly. Mistakes can trigger IRS letters, missed deductions and the most feared – an audit.

In a nutshell:

Taxes are complex; we simplify them.

Busy schedule; we provide virtual services.

Your time is money; we save you time and money.

Compliance is crucial; we stay abreast of new tax codes.

Planning ahead is critical; we give you strategic financial tools.

Making mistakes will cost you; our goal is to save you dollars and cents.

What makes Dollars and Cents unique?

At DAC, we strive to provide a different experience. We cater to increasingly busy individual and small business owners by providing virtual tax and accounting services. You don’t have to wait in line … you don’t have to leave your home …. you can live your life, while we do your taxes. We also specialize in services supporting e-commerce, cannabis start-ups and providing tax debt support.

Name your favorite role models for success in two different industries.

Indra Nooyi, she was the first female CEO I heard discuss the real-life struggles of climbing the corporate ladder and the effects on a family. Also, my mom taught me not to give up.

Reach out to Kimberliann Chambers @kimberliann_yourtaxgirl on Instagram

Website: www.dactaxact.com