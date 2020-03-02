‘RHOA’ star Kandi Burruss launching spinoff reality show

The ever-enterprising and ambitious Kandi Burruss is set to begin shooting yet another spinoff reality show.

The longtime “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 43, who almost has as many businesses as hit songs, and her husband, Todd Tucker, 46, are scheduled to soon begin production on episodes of “Old Lady Gang.” It will be based on the restaurant chain that the married couple opened in 2016, according to the Georgia film office.

As first reported as a possibility by The Jasmine Brand about a year ago, the show will feature the culinary concoctions of Burruss’ mother, Momma Joyce and her aunts Nora and Bertha.

This will be the fourth reality show spinoff for Burruss since she joined “RHOA” just over 10 years ago, including “The Kandi Factory,” “Kandi’s Wedding,” and “Kandi’s Ski Trip.”

ATL-iens know the first restaurant opened up in the Castleberry Hills section of Atlanta. The success of that restaurant led Burruss and Tucker to open a second restaurant in the Camp Creek Marketplace in East Point, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta. A third mini-restaurant is located inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

No word yet from Bravo or the team of Burruss-Tucker on any other details, including whether the show will be filming from one or all three of the restaurant locations.

The “recipe” for a restaurant-based spinoff worked once before, which is why Bravo is willing to go down that route again. Hard-core “Real Housewives” franchise fans will remember that the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump had a similar spinoff, “Vanderpump Rules,” which has now gone on to 146 episodes in eight seasons.