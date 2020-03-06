Azriel Clary alleges R. Kelly forced her to eat her own feces (video)

Azriel Clary has made another shocking claim about her relationship with R. Kelly. Clary, 23, who was once Kelly’s girlfriend has described a graphic sexual act that she alleges took place during their relationship.

On Friday, March 6, 2020, AsIs Entertainment released a clip from an upcoming documentary titled Precedence. In the clip, Clary recalls when Kelly allegedly forced her to eat her own feces out of a cup on camera.

“He has a video of me — he made me do this video, actually — doing a No. 2 in a cup and then eating it out of a cup,” Clary said in a clip of her speaking to a federal agent on the phone.

In another clip, Clary appears to be on a phone call with Kelly, who is currently in jail awaiting trial.

“It’s done, it’s done, it’s over. You may not even make it to trial. I’m so sorry for you,” Clary told Kelly on a speaker phone as the embattled singer sobbed in the background.

“I’m sorry, I really did love you, and you lied to me. You used me, and you played me,” Clary said as Kelly told her, “I love you.”

Kelly allegedly has a fetish for body fluids and excrement. In 2019, Kelly’s former girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage told NPR that Kelly would urinate on girls and make them swallow. But if they threw up the urine, he would allegedly force them to involve human feces into the sexual act.

Kelly’s legal team has yet to comment on Clary’s allegations.

View Clary’s video after the jump.