Nicki Minaj’s husband registers as a sex offender after facing jail time

Nicki Minaj’s husband has finally registered as a sex offender in the state of California. Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, was arrested and faced jail time after police in California discovered that he had not registered as a sex offender, according to the Los Angeles Times.

On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Petty, 41, was arrested by U.S. Marshals because he failed to register as a sex offender.

Reportedly married to Minaj, Petty, who was raised in New York, moved to Beverly Hills, California, with the rapper in July 2019.

On Nov. 15, Beverly Hills police stopped Petty and determined that he was a registered sex offender in New York State but had not registered in California. It’s required that all sex offenders register as such if they change residences. Petty was arrested and released on a $20,000 bond and charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

His troubles began in 1995 when he was arrested for attempted rape. Petty was convicted and served nearly four years in prison for the crime. Once released from jail, he was required to register as a sex offender.

“He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship,” Minaj, 37, said in his defense via social media. “But go awf, internet, y’all can’t run my life. y’all can’t even run y’all own life.”

After his recent arrest, Petty faced up to 10 years in prison. He is now entered into the California Megan’s Law database, which tracks sex offenders in the state.