Tami Roman reportedly to host a new reality show about cheaters on VH1

Tami Roman has enjoyed national notoriety in her starring role in “Basketball Wives,” the popular Shaunie O’Neal reality TV franchise, for the past decade.

The cute but combustible star of reality and scripted television shows is now reportedly ready to take the helm as a reality show host.

Roman has already begun taping episodes for a proposed reality show for VH1 that is tentatively titled “Unfaithful,” according to The Jasmine Brand.

Roman, 49, qualified for “Basketball Wives: Miami” because she was once married to former Georgia Tech standout and NBA star Kenny Anderson from 1994 to 2001. And because of her outsized personality and pugnacious disposition, which makes for great television viewing, she was soon traded to the “Basketball Wives: LA” edition where she remained for seven seasons.

The actress first came to fame on the first modern reality series, MTV’s “Real World,” back in 1993, where she thrived on the Los Angeles edition.

Roman parlayed her national fame to transition into the Hollywood realm. She also boasts extensive scripted TV and movie receipts to boot, including “The Family Business,” “Saints & Sinners” and “Truth Be Told.”

The Jasmine Brand also is reporting that Roman has taped a half-hour comedy “Ms. Pat,” which is in negotiations for airing on the relatively new streaming service Hulu.