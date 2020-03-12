LeBron James ready to ‘cancel 2020’ in wake of coronavirus pandemic

LeBron James says he believes that the year 2020 should be canceled. Hours after the NBA announced that the season would be suspended to take precautionary measures, James shared his thoughts on social media.

“Man we canceling sporting events, school, office work, etc,” James tweeted. “What we really need to [do is] cancel 2020! Damn it’s been a rough three months. God bless and stay safe.”

NBA officials decided to suspend the season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

The suspension of the NBA season due to the coronavirus comes weeks after the league mourned the untimely passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

On March 11, the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus as a global pandemic. Around the world, more than 118,00 people have been infected, with close to 4,300 deaths.