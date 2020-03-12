Pfizer’s Willard McCloud explains importance of leveling up in corporate America

With a track record of leading significant organizational change at the highest level, Willard McCloud, global head of diversity and inclusion at Pfizer, knows a good strategy when he sees one. As such, for the past three years, he has used the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit as a conduit to assist his female counterparts as they strive for greatness. He sat down with rolling out to explain why the Women of Power Summit is vital and how important corporate cohesiveness is.

Why was it important for Pfizer to be a part of the Women of Power Summit?

We’ve been sponsoring for the last three years, and it’s a great chance to bring a number of our women leaders from the organization to the Black Enterprise Women Of Power Summit. They get wonderful engagement from seeing and engaging with their fellow sisters who are all doing wonderful things out in corporate America. This is wildly engaging and also a great opportunity for them to learn from each other about how to continue to be successful in corporate America.

What’s so exciting to me is to see the energy. I love [that] people really do feel like they can be their true selves at this event and I want to see them being able to do that more and more inside of corporate America.

