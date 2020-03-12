Serena Williams shares beauty routine with help from her daughter (video)

Serena Williams‘ daughter Olympia helps her with her morning beauty routine.

The 38-year-old tennis star enlists the help of her two-year-old daughter Olympia — whom she has with her husband Alexis Ohanian — when it comes to getting ready in the morning, as the tyke is already a pro at using a beauty blender.

In a video posted to Instagram, she told her fans: “Usually, I do my night routine. I never do my day routine or my morning routine, so I wanted to show you my morning routine and Olympia wants to show you too.”

Williams went on to explain she starts by cleansing her face and using eye masks to help her look “refreshed.”

She said: “It’s morning and I want to have a refreshed face. So I wake up and I do the Knesko Diamond Radiance and it goes under my eyes.”

In the video, Olympia then pulls out two different beauty blenders and holds them up to the camera, while she explains to her what they’re used for.

The tennis star said: “Yes, that’s for our makeup.”

She captioned the video gushing over the toddler’s knowledge of products like beauty blenders but said she is still “too young” to use eye masks.

She wrote: “@OlympiaOhanian is still too young for eye masks but she sure can work that beauty blender! (sic)”

Meanwhile, Williams recently referred to Jennifer Lopez as her style icon, as she hopes she looks like the singer and actress when she reaches 50.

She said: “I think right now, you can’t think of style and not think of Jennifer Lopez. She’s just a little bit ridiculous and beyond amazing. She’s always been stylish. I mean, I can’t wait to be her age because I want to look like that.”