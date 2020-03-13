Boys & Girls Clubs’ Charlita Stephens-Walker encourages Black women to share their magic

As the national director of corporate and cause partnerships at Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Charlita Stephens-Walker bears the awesome responsibility of raising funds for major corporations and partnering with national corporate donors across the country.

Rolling out caught up with Stephens-Walker at the 2020 Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit in Las Vegas, where she discussed the importance of finding that special something inside and learning how to share it with the world.

Why is it important for you to have a presence at the Women of Power Summit?

Well, I’m excited because of the speakers [and] the importance of being around people who’ve gone through some of the same things that I’ve gone through. So, I can both learn from and also get a chance to talk to people [and perhaps] add value to … their journey. It’s something that is impossible to ignore [and I’m] very grateful for Georgia-Pacific for inviting me to be here.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of America helps people from diverse backgrounds. Why is it important for corporations to embrace diversity?

Diversity is life. I mean our planet is diverse. None of us can succeed if one of us is not succeeding. So, it really is about understanding who our constituents are. Our constituents are diverse, and we have to support everyone. We’re all in this together, so it’s important that we support each other. But I think African American females, especially in corporate America, have unique things that we have to overcome. It’s important to be able to come together as a group to just help support and learn, relax and appreciate that we can do this.

