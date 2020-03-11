Walmart’s Tony Waller explains how business growth is defined by diversity

As the senior director of constituent relations for Walmart, Tony Waller is recognized as one of the best relationship builders in his industry. So, it comes as no surprise that he was an attendee at the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit, where he was seeking to make more women aware of the incredible products Walmart carries, specifically for them. He took a moment from the summit to discuss Walmart’s goals and explained how diversity will continue to dictate business growth.

Why was it important for Walmart to have a presence at the Woman of Power Summit?

Women are an incredible customer for us. Women are the ones who primarily do the retail specs, and so we have to make sure that they feel valued and that we welcome them. And that’s why we have to do this, in particular for Black women. So often we don’t find the spaces for Black women to feel as if they are welcome and invited to the table.

Why is the summit such an important conference for women of color?

It’s events like the Women of Power Summit that create that space for women to feel as if they have actual seats at the table. So, I love this conference, and I am humbled by the fact that they actually let me attend because it’s really for them.

The fact that they come here to learn, to be refreshed and revived and recharged and recommitted — there’s just nothing like it. And you can tell as they’re walking around how invigorated and how empowered they feel.

What do you want Black women to learn about Walmart that they don’t already know?

We want them to know that we care about them. We want them to know that we value them as customers. This creates an opportunity for us to do just that. It also provides us an opportunity to share with them the products and services that we have to offer because so often they don’t realize that we have all this stuff.

This gives us an opportunity to share with them that we have the brands that they need and they want.

How important is it for corporations to embrace diversity?

It’s so important. I mean let’s face it: in a few years, we will be a minority-majority country. That means that the majority of people in this country will be of minority descent. They will be people of color. If you want to grow, you’ve got to have that business. It’s a simple business proposition. You want to be profitable and grow? You better be attracting that new client. Otherwise, you’re in trouble. We want to continue growing, and that means that we have to [support] that customer and give them what it is that they need and want.