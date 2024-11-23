Entrepreneur and award-winning journalist Selena Hill, who owns Hillrise media, a premier consultancy firm, and is the director of multiplatform content at Black Enterprise, celebrated her birthday earlier this week at Chez Omar, a Black-owned French-Caribbean restaurant in lower Manhattan surrounded by Black excellence and a dining room full of Black professionals, creatives, and business owners. The event, titled “Pynk Power Dinner and Wine Tasting,” was curated by Mecca Moore-Henson, founder and owner of Pynk Branded, LLC.

Upon entering the venue, guests sipped complimentary cocktails sponsored by Lobos 1707 tequila and mezcal. Later, guests enjoyed dinner with an international wine tasting led by sommelier Jessica Thorpe and attendees left with gift bags. Perhaps the highlight of the evening was when several guests shared heartfelt words about Hill.

The title sponsor was Pynk, while platinum sponsors were True Hair Company, Big Mouth Toothbrush, and Lobos 1707. Cadillac was the corporate sponsor and additional gift bag sponsors included Creme of Nature, Glo Melanin, Phillip Ashley Chocolates, Peach Fuzz Laser Studio, and Lotta Body.

Selena Hill ‘floating on cloud nine’

“I’m still floating on cloud nine after my birthday celebration,” Hill shared exclusively with rolling out. “I’m incredibly blessed to have celebrated in a room full of love, support, and Black excellence. Not only was I with family and friends, but I also shared the night with Black tastemakers, trendsetters, and professionals who continue to inspire me and pour into me.”

“I was beyond excited to collaborate with Selena and honor her at this dinner,” said Moore-Henson. “She is truly remarkable and a shining example of what it means to be a pretty, powerful, and provocative Black woman. Her support for other Black women and her ability to lead with grace, strength, and authenticity make her an inspiration to so many.”

“Selena’s authenticity is what fuels her power,” said Bianca Wilson, senior manager, strategic partnerships and consumer experiences at Lobos 1707 and the founder of Beyond East, a marketing consultant firm. “She is a bright light that connects the right people and encourages collaboration. It’s our job and my personal purpose to continue to support black women that are communicating positive narratives that push the culture forward. With an investor board of several successful female entrepreneurs, Lobos 1707 is committed to championing dynamic, multi-hyphenates, such as Selina.”

I loved the event’s attention to detail,” said Nick Arrington, cast member of Bravo’s “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” and Lululemon Brand Ambassador. “The decor, the autumnal centerpieces, and the table settings all reflected thoughtful planning. Even in close quarters, it felt intimate and warm.”

“Honestly, what made the night so special were the heartfelt toasts and tributes from my friends,” Hill, a two-time New York Association of Black Journalists (NYABJ) award winner, said. “It reminded me that I am deeply loved and blessed. I wish every day could be my birthday.”