Christian Ross of Engel & Völkers offers 3 tips to transform your business

Christian Ross is the managing broker at Engel & Völkers Atlanta, a premier real estate company where she oversees her own team. As one of Atlanta’s top-selling brokers, she has developed an international client base. In her role, Ross serves and enhances the learning opportunities for Engel & Völkers’ shop advisors as well as the buyer and seller experience for clients. She has become a go-to advocate and valuable resource in her industry over the past 13 years.

Ross currently serves as a vice president for the Atlanta Realtors Association and president-elect for the Atlanta chapter of the International Real Estate Federation.

Rolling out spoke with Ross to learn more about what makes a great salesperson.

Describe your personal brand?

My personal brand is all about creating a great client experience, empowering my clients to make wealth-building decisions and helping them understand the process. My brand is really about being a guide and advocate.

What are three key elements that have assisted you in transforming your business?

Video because you’re able to connect people and they know that they can trust you. I think the other thing is networking. People don’t really understand how to network properly. It’s all about following up, and it’s all about making sure that you see what connections you can have with people and how to take that relationship to another level. I think that the third one would probably be just knowledge and always trying to elevate my knowledge.

Who are the financial professionals you would suggest any businessperson get to know who could help them achieve their financial goals?

Emma Folks is a financial planner and veteran. She is always advocating for people to know finances.

What are three traits that make a great salesperson?

I think the first one has to be empathy. You can’t just go in charging hard and thinking you have all the answers. You need to listen. What do people need, what do people want, and how [do] people want to be communicated with? I think that the second thing is knowledge, making sure that they understand the laws and any compliance that comes with a situation. That is fundamental. The third thing is just always going the extra mile and being about the client experience. That is so instrumental to someone’s success in sales.

Click continue to read more.