Tori Spelling hammered for calling daughter ‘McQuisha’ (photo)

Tori Spelling has emerged from the avalanche of hate that buried her on Tuesday, March 17, to apologize for calling her daughter “McQuisha” because she posed with fake nails, replete with Cheetos in place of nails.

#torispelling you're dead wrong for this. And I wonder how many "ghetto" names you went through before you settled on #McQuisha. https://t.co/gtP7jqhXmH — Pres. Warren Elizabeth (@lizzyemcee) March 18, 2020

On Wednesday, March, 18, the former “Beverly Hills 90210” star, 46, who was born in nearby Los Angeles, returned to her Instagram story to offer an apology for her error in judgment.

“I posted a story the other day that upset many of you. I’m truly sorry. That was NOT the intention at ALL. Hattie is 8. We watch and adore old reruns of ‘Martin,'” Spelling wrote, adding that her daughter “loves” the character Sheneneh, played by Martin Lawrence.

“She made up that name with “Mc” bc her last name is McDermott,” the actress continued. “She was reenacting the over the top fun and amazing character from ‘Martin.’ She is innocent and I didn’t mean anything by it. I should have thought about how it could have been perceived and misconstrued before I posted. I did not. I’m truly sorry.”

Meanwhile, Spelling continues to be mopped up by Black Twitter which did not find the joke very funny.

Add #ToriSpelling to the list of those who deserve to be dragged along with #VanessaHudgens. https://t.co/kCL78ldi6U — Project GirlSpire (@ProjGirlSpire) March 18, 2020

This is why her dad didn’t leave her anything when he died because he knew she is an idiot and possibly racist. #ToriSpelling — Shakira (@Frokira) March 18, 2020

How many celebrities and shows can cancel themselves during #covid19 challenge. We got PLENTY of time, these days. #ToriSpelling https://t.co/sfDiufTerJ — MMonroe 💅🏽💋👜🕶📺 (@MMonroe4TheShow) March 18, 2020

#ToriSpelling couldn’t come up with a better name than “McQuisha” pic.twitter.com/1C5MC84kXO — Glock Topickz (@GlockTopickz) March 18, 2020