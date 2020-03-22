Mike Love and Dizz dish about ‘Chicagofamous’ podcast and radio’s future

The names Mike Love and Dizz are synonymous with Chicago radio. Their larger-than-life brand left an indelible imprint on the city. Three years ago, Chance the Rapper referenced the duo’s “Birthday Line” bit on WGCI a decade after they left the airwaves. They have returned via the internet with their Chicagofamous podcast. Rolling out spoke with Mike Love and Dizz about the podcast, the importance of radio and what the future holds.

Why was now a good time to bring the Mike Love and Dizz back?

Mike Love: Back when we were a team on WGCI we were social influencers before that was even a thing. It was way past time to fire up the Mike Love and Dizz brand and explore doing a digital show our way.

Dizz: After we left WGCI, as individuals we both continued to work in radio for a time and work on our own projects and ventures, but after a full decade it just seemed like it was time to reconnect and embrace a part of Chicago history that we are major part of.

Mike Love, you were caught up in the restructuring that took place in radio a few months back. How did you cope?

ML: I coped by putting my all into this podcast. Radio does this purge every few years where they dump salary and embrace syndication. While it was a shock to get fired from my morning show, it was a blessing in disguise. I was already setting up the reunion with Dizz. Getting let go was them moving the job out the way so I could concentrate on The Chicagofamous podcast.

