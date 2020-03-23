Tina Lawson dances to D-Nice’s ‘Club Quarantine’ after major surgery (video)

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Lawson was just one of the hundreds of thousands of music fans worldwide who were dancing to deejay D-Nice’s phenomenally-successful “Homeschool at Club Quarantine” on the weekend of March 20-22.

What make’s Knowles‘ feat remarkable to fans is that she was up and vibing just six weeks after knee replacement surgery. Moreover, this was Lawson’s second knee to be replaced in six years.

“I got one knee replacement 6 years ago and I always joke with people that it has been so wonderful on that knee, after the surgery, saying I got one 35-year-old knee and one 66-year-old knee,” Lawson said to her 2.3 million Instagram fans. “But guess what, I got two 35-year-old knees. I had a total knee replacement.”

She says the surgery went well and “I’ve had some pain, it’s been painful … but now I’m experiencing only pain at night and it’s not intense pain.

“I’m going up the stairs and doing my exercises. I got it done robotically, which is great because it cuts the recovery time in half.”

Tina then showed off the minimal scar she had from the past surgery and the recent scar from this new procedure.

Check out the video below and then watch Lawson dance to D-Nice’s home deejay party:

Knowles doesn’t advise folks to schedule such major surgery for the time being because of the global pandemic. Lawson, however, dishes out motherly optimism: “This too shall pass.”