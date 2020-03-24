Atlanta strip club Magic City offering interactive lap dances during quarantine

The internationally-renowned gentlemen’s club Magic City in Atlanta is joining the legion of big brand strip clubs that are getting inventive to try to retain customers during this era of “social distancing.”

A few iconic exotic dance clubs in Las Vegas, for example, were offering free hand sanitizers for the first number of customers who walked through their doors, according to TMZ.

Magic City, on the other hand, is being proactive and offering interactive dances on its Instagram page. Virtual strip services include “interactive stage sets and interactive lap dances,” according to Magic City’s Instagram posting for its 100,000 followers.

The virtual lap dances for customers is listed for $20.

Magic City will charge the customers a $20 fee to its “close friends” list on Instagram. Once you’re virtually in, you can switch between each dancer who’s on the clock. The club guarantees 24-hour access except on Sunday, a normal off day for the club.

The execution of such an endeavor might be endangered before it can really get off the ground, TMZ reports. Instagram has reportedly contacted Magic City with some “resistance” to a revenue-generating enterprise of this nature on their platform.

Stay tuned.