Black funeral director Gregory Burrell explains the surge of bodies from COVID-19 in Philadelphia

Gregory Burrell, the owner and funeral director for Terry’s Funeral Home in Philadelphia, explains the role of the Black funeral home in our community. Burrell paints a picture of an often closed-in and private environment that many don’t choose to think of until it’s mandatory.

We asked Burrell several questions related to the coronavirus as well. These questions included (but were not limited to):

Is the virus is still living when the body has passed on?

Are there any issues you encounter when removing a body that has been infected with the virus?

What is the methodology for removing the body after one dies inside the home?

What has the impact of the virus been on the families and the funeral director’s entire team?

Burrell then goes on to explain new government regulations regarding COVID-19, and how funeral services are allowed to be offered as a result of the virus. This includes if families will be able to have in-chapel services, graveside services and/or virtual funeral services.

Take a listen to what he had to say and share it with friends and family so that we all might understand what we’re up against.