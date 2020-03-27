Kodak Black transferred to New York prison as coronavirus spreads behind bars

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on all aspects of society and his since made its way into the prison system.

Rapper Kodak Black, who is currently serving time, was transferred this week from a Kentuck prison to the Niagara County Jail in Lockport, New York. Black revealed on social media that he was recently transferred due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“This Where I’m At Until This Corona s— Ova Wit,” he wrote along with the address to the Niagra County Jail. One week prior, Black shared how the coronavirus had affected prison life.

“We had lost power like three times,” he wrote. “Right, corona s— got s— f—– up out there, huh. It’s sad, I just hope that when the world ends I am not in prison bro, cause all these tragedies and shit be sad bro. Like how can this shit happen like that just turn around and kill all these people, like that.”

Black is currently serving a three-year and eight-month sentence on a weapons conviction that he was sentenced to on Nov. 13, 2019. On March 12, Black pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon at the Niagara County Courthouse.

Black will be sentenced on March 27 and faces two to seven years in prison for another weapons charge that he could serve concurrently with his 44-month sentence.