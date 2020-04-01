Jay-Z and Rihanna give $2M to help most vulnerable populations during pandemic

Rihanna and Jay-Z have each donated $1 million to help individuals who are most at risk during the global health crisis.

The “Diamonds” singer previously announced her Clara Lionel Foundation will give $5 million in grants to people working against the disease on the front lines and has now revealed the additional sum will be made available and also matched by the “99 Problems” hitmaker’s own eponymous Shawn Carter Foundation.

The $2 million will help to support undocumented workers, imprisoned, elderly and homeless people, and the children of health care workers and first responders in both Los Angeles and New York City.

Justine Lucas, executive director of the Clara Lionel Foundation said: “There are a number of populations who are especially vulnerable during this pandemic — those who are undocumented, incarcerated, elderly and homeless, as well as children of frontline health workers and first responders. Now more than ever, we need to support organizations prioritizing the health and rights of these individuals.”

Gloria Carter, CEO, and co-founder of the Shawn Carter Foundation added: “In times of crisis it is imperative that we come together as one community to ensure that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to critical needs: shelter, health, nutrition and education.

“The only way to get through this pandemic is with love and action.”

