Samuel L. Jackson lends his talents to a book about social distancing

Samuel L. Jackson has lent his voice to a sequel to the popular book Go the F— to Sleep that reflects on the global pandemic.

The 71-year-old actor appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday, March 31, to give a reading of the new book, titled Stay the F— at Home, which stresses the importance of self-isolation and social distancing amid the current global health crisis.

The book is a follow-up to the 2011 book Go the F— to Sleep which was written by Adam Mansbach as a children’s book for adults and was read by Jackson for the Audiobook version on Audible.com.

Reading the book, which is presented as a rhyming poem, he said: “Stay the f— at home. Corona is spreading, this s— is no joke. It’s no time to work or roam. The way you can fight it is simple my friends, stay the f— at home. Now technically I’m not a doctor. But motherf—er listen when I read a poem. So here I am, Sam F—ing Jackson, imploring you: Keep your ass at home. If you want things to get back to normal, don’t panic. Just use your dome. Wash your hands, stop touching your face and stay the f— at home.”

The poem goes on to urge people to skip going to the casino and seeing friends, and thanks everyone for “doing your part to flatten the curve because that s— is steep.”

Jackson also explained the original book’s author Adam reached out to him about revising the work to fit the current state of the world and thought it would be the “perfect time” to bring the humored filled tome back.

