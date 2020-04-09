Man charged with allegedly killing Black girlfriend’s White adoptive parents

The boyfriend of an adopted Black girl is being held on a $1 million bond after he and a male friend allegedly shot and killed her White parents execution-style at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, police told ABC News.

On Monday, March 30, 2020, Dr. Beth Potter, 57, and her husband, Robin Carre, 52, who are White, moved their adopted daughter, Miriam Potter Carre, who is Black, and her live-in boyfriend out of their house for not complying with their rules about social distancing.

The next day, two joggers came across the bodies of Potter and Carre in a pool of blood. Both had been shot in the back of the head and left for dead, ABC News reports.

Khari Sanford, who has been identified as Miriam Potter Carre’s boyfriend, and Sanford’s friend Ali’Jah Larrue, are charged with first-degree murder in the brutal killing.

Potter and Carre had allowed their daughter and her boyfriend to live in their home. However, at some point, Potter and Carre decided to kick the young couple out of their house and move them into an Airbnb after they continually violated the parents’ social distancing rules.

Moreover, Potter, a doctor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was particularly vulnerable because she was on medication. She also complained that her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend continuously went in and out of the house.

None of us were prepared for this news today—a seismic loss for @uwsmph, @UWMadison and the greater community. Join us in remembering the life of Beth Potter, MD, of @widfm.https://t.co/TfehKyyIG9 pic.twitter.com/jG5rhZt1Nv — UW School of Medicine and Public Health (@uwsmph) April 2, 2020

As the daughter was being moved out of the house, she was heard yelling at her mother: “You don’t care about me.”

After Sanford was arrested, he fingered his friend Larrue as an active participant in the double murder.