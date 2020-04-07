YNW Melly claims he’s dying in jail from COVID-19 while awaiting murder trial

Rapper and murder suspect YNW Melly says he is dying after contracting the coronavirus in jail and is begging a judge to let him out while he awaits trial.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the rapper’s lawyer tried to explain to the presiding judge that Melly has COVID-19 and is suffering from its devastating effects.

The attorney, Bradford Cohen, said Melly is complaining of severe chills, heavy labored breathing, headaches and body aches.

Worse, the lawyer claims, Melly — whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons — is holed up with a cellmate who also has the coronavirus.

The 20-year-old Melly, who was born in Gifford, Florida, has already be locked up for more than a calendar year, charged with shooting and killing his so-called close friends. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Despite that, Melly’s attorney is asking for the expeditious release of his client so that he can seek immediate medical attention and then be placed on house arrest.

Furthermore, the attorney argues that the Broward County, Florida, jail where his client is being held is woefully unprepared for the pandemic, adding “they have not given them masks or cleaning supplies that would be beneficial regarding his recovery. This is against all recommendations of the surgeon general and CDC.”

Cohen says Melly is down to only 114 pounds because of his illness and has not been granted the regular medical attention that he was told he was going to receive.

The judge has yet to rule on the matter.