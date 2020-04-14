Kid Cudi returns with 1st solo single in years

Kid Cudi has released his first solo single in more than three years.

The 36-year-old rapper dropped “Leader Of The Delinquents,” his first new music since his December 2016 LP, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin‘, after sharing a snippet of the track on his Instagram recently.

On an Instagram Live earlier this month, he teased that he has “a lot of exciting things coming up soon, in the next couple weeks actually. So stay tuned. A lot of awesome s—.”

Cudi had previously announced his upcoming sixth LP, Entergalactic, which is due sometime this year, and also revealed that he will also serve as executive producer, star, writer and create the soundtrack for an animated Netflix series based on the forthcoming album.

He tweeted: “I’m just gettin started!! Entergalactic‘ coming next year. Entergalactic will be something you’ve never experienced. I promise it’ll be a fun ride. Lot of good friends involved. Great songs too! The cast is coming together. I know a year from now seems like forever but it’ll be here before u know it! (sic)”

“Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris brought the project to Netflix, and it will showcase music from Cudi’s album, which follows a young man on his journey to discover love.

It’s a busy time for Cudi, who was also cast in the Bill & Ted reboot.

The rapper — who has sold more than 16 million records as a solo artist — is set to star alongside Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the much-anticipated flick, Bill & Ted Face the Music, which is slated for release this summer.

Cudi’s casting has already been officially confirmed, although his role has not yet been publicly revealed.

