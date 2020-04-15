Ayesha Curry sued for $10 million by ex-partner who claims he made her

Ayesha Curry unabashedly enjoys the cameras and the spotlight, but this latest headline is bringing the multifaceted culinary maven unwanted attention.

Curry, 31, the wife of NBA megastar Steph Curry, is being sued by her former marketing company for alleged breach of contract.

In court documents obtained by the Associated Press, Flutie Entertainment claims they brought the Canadian actress, author and TV show host “significant and unprecedented results” for her name and brand. These would include, the lawsuit claims, her bestselling cookbook, a Food Network TV show, hosting on ABC’s “Great American Baking Show,” and profitable food-based businesses.

Moreover, while Ayesha Curry has carefully cultivated an image as the quintessential American success woman and “girl-next-door” persona, Flutie Entainment paints her as a ruthless businesswoman in the documents filed in a Los Angeles County court.

Robert Flutie said in 2019, his Flutie Entertainment was abruptly fired by Curry. He said Curry refuses to pay him the agreed-upon profits from the aforementioned ventures. Furthermore, Flutie claims Curry stole one of his top employees, which effectively “gutted and devalued Flutie Entertainment’s interests.”

Flutie claims that when he met Curry in 2014, she only had a cooking blog called “Little Lights of Mine,” according to TMZ.

Curry attempts to debunk Flutie’s claims through her attorney, telling the Associated Press: “Ayesha Curry terminated her business relationship with disgruntled manager Robert Flutie in early 2019. We are confident that the legal process will find his accusations nonsensical and completely unfounded.”

Flutie is suing Curry for $10 million and he also wants 50 percent of Curry’s Yardie Girl, her production company that negotiates her TV deals.