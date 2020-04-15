Blacks who were racially profiled in China will get help leaving country

Blacks who have faced racial profiling in China will soon get help leaving the country.

Bobi Wine, a Ugandan politician and musician, teamed up with Neil Nelson of Atlanta Black Star to help those in need, according to a joint press release by Wine and Nelson.

The two are working together to airlift those who have been affected by racism in China.

“The two leaders are currently working together to facilitate a humanitarian mission to airlift those Africans and African-Americans who are affected by these attacks to a country in Africa that is willing to receive them,” the statement read. “We are also prepared to evacuate them to the United States for those holding U.S. citizenship or permanent resident status.”

The statement also called for the Chinese government and African leaders to take action to protect Africans.

”We call upon leaders from across the global African community including political leaders, social activists, artists and other leaders to join in this effort,” the statement said.

Officials in Africa confronted the Chinese government for the ongoing racial mistreatment that Blacks are facing in the country as the pandemic spreads, according to the Associated Press.

Blacks have been evicted from homes and businesses while facing other forms of discrimination. Police reportedly ordered bars and restaurants not to serve clients who appear to be of African origin. And local officials have launched mandatory testing and self-quarantine for anyone with African contacts.

Some Black Americans reported to the U.S. Embassy that some businesses such as hotels and stores have refused to do business with them.

The public health bureau in Guangzhou, China told reporters that rumors emerged that “300,000 Black people in Guangzhou were setting off a second epidemic.” Those rumors, however, were untrue.