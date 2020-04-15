Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter starts own publishing company

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter doesn’t need any seed money or an angel investor to get his business ventures off the ground. Hunter secured a large bag from his ex-wife as a result of their 2019 divorce.

Hunter, 48, who was married to the daytime talk show queen for 20 years before his infidelity and love child ended the union, reportedly has relaunched Hunter Publishing Company.

Either through timing, serendipity or pettiness, Hunter made the announcement on the one-year anniversary of the highly-publicized divorce announcement.

The Fort Lee, New Jersey-based company, which is a 30-minute drive outside New York, has signed three authors right off the rip: HOT 97 radio personality TT Torrez; attorney Ray Hamlin and journalist Sonia Alleyne

The publishing company, which was founded jointly in 2017 by Williams and Hunter, became the sole property of Hunter after the contentious divorce negotiations.

As rolling out reported, Williams, 55, filed for divorce in April 2019 after Hunter was widely reported to be carrying on a years-long romance with his 34-year-old mistress, masseuse Sharina Hudson. That illicit affair produced a love child.