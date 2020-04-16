Virtual party with a purpose with MC Lyte powered by NBWA and Morgan Stanley

The ladies of The National Basketball Wives Association are leading the way to provide much-needed resources for underserved students with a virtual party with a purpose featuring MC Lyte. The NBWA is teaming up with Morgan Stanley to donate 15,000 books and e-books to students impacted by the shelter in place orders. The virtual party will take place Friday, April 17th from 8 – 10 p.m. EST on MC Lyte’s Instagram handle @mclyte.

The “Spread Love Fest” virtual ‘party with a purpose’ on Instagram Live will benefit the NBWA’s “Books & Ball” program. “Books & Ball” focuses on developing student-athletes by providing four levels of support to underserved designated public high schools in qualifying areas. Assisting both Girls and Boys varsity basketball programs, “Books and Balls” advances the opportunities for underfunded public high schools in the areas of athletics, academia and social wellness. The program launched at the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago as a part of the NBWA Women’s Empowerment Summit.

In collaboration with the NBWA, Morgan Stanley has pledged to donate 15,000 books to students in under-resourced areas that have been impacted by current events via a partnership with First Book. During the virtual party, the NBWA will also collect donations from partners, friends, and anyone in the general public who wishes to donate to the effort of providing learning resources to families in need.

This effort highlights the recent trend of virtual parties and the power of music to bring communities together to support each other and act as a balm during these difficult pandemic times.

The event is this Friday, April 17th from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. EST. Tune in via Instagram Live @MCLYTE