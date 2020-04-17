‘Murder On My Mind’ rapper seeks Kanye West’s help with prison release

YNW Melly is seeking help from Kanye West in his battle to be released from prison.

On Thursday, April 16, 2020, Melly sent a message on social media to West. The two collaborated on the 2019 song “Mixed Personalities.”

“[Kanye West] need your help Dm,” Melly tweeted. West has yet to respond publicly.

YNW Melly tested positive while in the Broward County jail, according to South Florida Sun Sentinal.

YNW Melly, who is awaiting trial for murder, requested an early release due to the virus but it was rejected.

Three months prior to releasing the hit song “Murder On My Mind,” YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, was accused of the brutal killings of two close friends.

The incident happened in October 2018 in Broward County, Florida. YNW Melly, 19, was in a car driven by Cortlen Henry, 20. Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas Jr., 19, were also in the car.

During the trip, YNW Melly allegedly shot and killed Williams and Thomas. Once the two were dead, YNW Melly and Henry got out of the vehicle, and YNW Melly allegedly fired more gunshots at the car. He and Henry would later drive their deceased friends to the hospital.

When authorities questioned YNW Melly and Henry, both claimed they were victims of a drive-by shooting. But after further investigation, authorities determined that Williams and Thomas were shot at close range. YNW Melly also allegedly had gun residue on his hand.

Due to the callousness of the alleged crime, prosecutors were calling for YNW Melly to face the death penalty if convicted.