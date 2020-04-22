Man who rallied against social distancing dies of COVID-19

Across the nation, some have stood against the social distancing mandates that have taken place in their respective cities. Most are far right-wing citizens and groups who believe that the government is restricting their freedom by taking precautions during a global pandemic.

In fact, some governors, including Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp, have decided to reopen certain businesses as numbers from the novel virus continue to grow.

One man who protested social-distancing found out how failure to follow rules suggested by scientists and doctors can lead to death.

John W. McDaniel, 60, died one month after he shared his disagreement with social distancing guidelines in Ohio, according to The Sun. The Columbus, Ohio native used Twitter to share his disdain.

“Does anybody have the guts to say this COVID-19 is a political ploy? Asking for a friend. Prove me wrong,” he wrote on March 13.

Two days later, McDaniel blasted Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order of closing bars and restaurants. “He doesn’t have that authority,” McDaniel tweeted. “If you are paranoid about getting sick just don’t go out. It shouldn’t keep those of us from living our lives. The madness has to stop.”

McDaniel eventually died due to complications of COVID-19 with his funeral scheduled to be live-streamed for family members on April 22, according to The Sun.

At press time, 13,725 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Ohio with 557 recorded deaths, according to the CDC.