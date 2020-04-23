Eddie Murphy will join comedy special to benefit charity

Eddie Murphy will join Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart and other celebrities for a special charity comedy show during the lockdown.

The 59-year-old star — who announced his return to stand-up last year — has been confirmed for Byron Allen’s “Feeding America Comedy Festival” livestream alongside the likes of Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish and Howie Mandel, as they look to raise money for the hunger-relief organization’s food bank network.

The three-hour broadcast — which will air on Allen Media Group TV networks Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel as well as the Local Now app — is set for May 9, 2020, from 8 p.m. EST.

In a statement, Allen said: “In partnership with Feeding America, my comedian friends and all of us at Allen Media Group are pleased to announce this global livestreaming comedy event on May 9th.

“Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Viewers will be encouraged to donate to Feeding America, and the charity’s CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot thanked Allen and his organization for doing what they can to help during such a tough time.

She added: “The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has created is shining a light on the fragile nature of people’s household budgets.

“Millions more of our neighbors are turning to food banks for help, and we cannot thank Byron Allen and Allen Media Group enough for their support to raise funds and awareness of our work.”

