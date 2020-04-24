Black woman survives COVID-19, released from hospital before 100th birthday

Although there are a slew of sad stories due to COVID-19, one inspiring story has come from Albany, Georgia.

A patient at the Phoebe Putney Health Systems made medical history in Georgia by becoming the oldest person to survive COVID-19 in the state, according to WKRC.

Maude Burke, 99, battled the novel virus for 17 days. But Burke was released from the hospital and able to return home to her family before her 100th birthday.

“We continue to celebrate with our patients when they get well enough to go home from our hospitals,” Phoebe Putney Health Systems posted on their Facebook Page. “This celebration was extra special. Maude Burke is just a few months shy of her 100th birthday! She is the oldest COVID-19 patient we’ve been able to discharge. Her strength and determination are amazing, and we wish her well as she continues to recover. Thank you for being an inspiration, Ms. Maude!”

Albany, a small city about 170 miles south of Atlanta, Georgia, has seen been devastated by COVID-19. After an outbreak occurred at two funerals, the virus spread quickly.

The city has seen 1,456 cases and 103 deaths.

