New York sees increase of people ingesting household cleaners to fight COVID-19

The Poison Control Center in New York received a spike in calls from people ingesting household cleaners such as Lysol and bleach over a 24-hour period.

According to the New York Post, the Poison Control Center — a division of the New York Health Department — received 30 cases of people who were possibly exposed to harmful products after ingesting a disinfectant.

The unusual spike came hours after the United States president claimed that Lysol could possibly be used to help fight COVID-19. One day later, the White House claimed that it was just a joke.

However, the statement caused a few misinformed citizens to react. In Maryland, it was reported that over 100 people called its Emergency Management Agency inquiring about the use of household cleaners to fight the novel virus.

“This is a reminder that under no circumstances should any disinfectant product be administered into the body through injection,” Maryland’s Emergency Management Agency tweeted.

It’s important for all communities to understand the dangers of putting a disinfectant inside of their bodies.

In a statement, Lysol reps warned the public against using the items to help boost their health. It read as follows:

“Our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.”