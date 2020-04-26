The 2020 Camaro 2SS coupe has looks, speed and power

In 2019, Chevy rolled out the six-generation of the Camaro 2SS Coupe with quite a few enhancements to the exterior of the car. Once again, Chevy has made some modifications to the 2020 Camaro. This year’s edition sports a new SS front-end styling. Other styling improvements include emblem in the upper grille and body-color bar between the upper and lower grilles.

What makes the new 2020 Camaro such a big deal is the additional body trims Chevy now offers. New for this year fans of the brand will find the LT1 coupe and convertible, which combines the content and design of the Camaro LT and SS. The LT1 also comes as a 6.2L V-8 engine.

Chevy did not skimp on muscle with the 2020 Camaro. For enthusiasts who love speed (and the Camaro), this Coupe comes stocked with some nice motor-power features:

– 6.2L LT1 direct-injected Small Block V-8 rated at 455 hp (339 kW);

– Standard six-speed manual transmission or available 10-speed automatic transmission;

– Standard limited-slip differential.

To enhance the look and smoothness on the road, Chevy stocked the Camaro with new 20-inch forged polished aluminum wheel design available (with summer-only tires2). Also available are some pretty cool caliper color options. Red- or orange-painted brake caliper colors add to the curb appeal.

Chevy enhanced the driver information center with an 8-inch-diagonal multi-color and configurable display. To set the mood inside the car, there is an Interior spectrum lighting with 24 color choices.

The leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel is standard along with a heated steering wheel feature.

Drivers and passengers won’t have a problem getting comfortable with the eight-way power-adjustable driver seat and six-way power-adjustable front passenger seats.

The starting MSRP for the 2020 Camaro SS Coupe is $42,000.