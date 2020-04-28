Cardi B screams as she films herself getting a bikini wax (video)

Cardi B is the very definition of the word “unashamed.” She will say and do anything, at any time, and will record every minute of it without feeling an iota of embarrassment about it.

Case in point: on the eve of Cardi’s new album release, the Invasion of Privacy rap queen decided to get a bikini wax — and she brought along her 60 million Instagram fans so they could go through the painful process with her.

As you can see in the video, Cardi is practicing appropriate social distancing measures as she donned her mask and the nurse had her gloves on. And she is squirming and screaming and whining the whole time before the woman even removes the hair from her nether region.

Since most of the hair techs and nail salons were still closed in Atlanta when she posted this on Monday, April 27, 2020, she had the techs come to her estate in north suburban Atlanta.

The Bronx-born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, 27, kept this video “PG”-rated, which is a departure from her normal “R” and “NC-17”-level IG posts. The video remains on her upper body and she is wearing a sweatshirt and holds on to a worker’s hand for dear life.

“No, no, no! Wait, wait, wait!” Cardi squeals hilariously before asking for the hand of the nail tech to brace herself.

Cardi also got her very long nails colored blue after she said on the IG post that she looked “so nasty, so unattractive” while being locked down during the quarantine.