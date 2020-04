NBA Legend, Dominique Wilkins, says as a diabetic he has to stay active. The three things that work for him are diet, exercise, and medication. During this COVID-19 pandemic, Dominique discusses the importance of staying healthy and for men not to be afraid to visit your doctor. Hear his Health IQ interview in its entirety with Munson Steed.

Munson Steed Founder and publisher of rolling out's parent company Steed Media Group.