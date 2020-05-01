Halle Berry shares what it’s like homeschooling her kids

Halle Berry opens up about homeschooling her kids.

The 53-year-old actress — who has Nahla, 12, with former boyfriend Gabriel Aubrey and Maceo, 6, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez — doesn’t think her kids have learned very much since schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and finds it particularly tough keeping her young son engaged and focused.

“It’s a nightmare for me. It’s a nightmare. This is like a wash of a semester; they’re really just not learning anything and it’s hard,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.”

“I have a 6-year-old, and what I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there’s 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there’s 25 other ones doing it.

“At home, there are not 25 other ones doing it. So, to get them to focus and realize they’re at home but yet they’re at school, it’s really been a challenge.”

However, the Catwoman actress has relished enjoying extra quality time with her kids while they’re all isolating at home.

She added: “But I have enjoyed having all this extra time with them.

“We have been making good use of the time when they’re not in school.

“When I’m not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, storytime, and bonding time that we don’t often get to have, so there is the silver lining.”

Berry has shared some of her family fun on Instagram, including one video of Maceo walking up the stairs in her own high-heeled boots and she joked he’s become the “class clown.”

She said: “That’s what you gotta do in these times! You gotta find the fun, and he’s a class clown. I might have to post some of the other stuff he does.”