Ex-NBA player Shannon Brown jailed for allegedly shooting at house hunters

By A.R. Shaw | May 8, 2020 | 0

Former NBA player Shannon Brown (Image source: Instagram – @monicabrown)

Former NBA player Shannon Brown was jailed after allegedly shooting a rifle at a couple. The incident occurred while Brown was at his home in Tyrone, Georgia, according to TMZ. 

The couple called authorities and claimed that Brown fired multiple shots at them while they were attempting to view his home, which at the time had a “for sale” sign in the yard.

Police say the couple entered through an open gate and claims they were invited inside. While inside, the couple says they were confronted by Brwon, who exchanged words with them before allowing them to leave the property. However, the couple claims Brown fired five to six shots at them while they were attempting to leave.When police arrived at the scene, they found one shell casing near Brown’s home. The former Lakers player was eventually arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Brown was drafted into the NBA in 2006 and won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers while playing alongside Kobe Bryant in 2010.

He was also married to R&B singer Monica for 10 years. The two divorced in 2019 and have a 6-year-old daughter together.


