Ex-NBA player Shannon Brown jailed for allegedly shooting at house hunters
Former NBA player Shannon Brown was jailed after allegedly shooting a rifle at a couple. The incident occurred while Brown was at his home in Tyrone, Georgia, according to TMZ.
The couple called authorities and claimed that Brown fired multiple shots at them while they were attempting to view his home, which at the time had a “for sale” sign in the yard.
Brown was drafted into the NBA in 2006 and won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers while playing alongside Kobe Bryant in 2010.
He was also married to R&B singer Monica for 10 years. The two divorced in 2019 and have a 6-year-old daughter together.